Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's new Test captain

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as India's new Test captain on Saturday. Rohit was the frontrunner since he was appointed the Test vice-captain ahead of the recently concluded South Africa series. However, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the tour.

Kohli had stepped down as captain of India's Test team, with immediate effect, a day after losing the Test series to South Africa 2-1 with a seven-wicket loss in Cape Town.

He took over as full-time Test captain in early 2015, when MS Dhoni had announced retirement in Australia, and ended up as India's most successful Test captain ever.

In December, Rohit had also been appointed India's ODI captain, ending Kohli's five-year long white-ball reign.

The 34-year-old has since led India to a T20 series win at home against New Zealand before whitewashing West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series held in Ahmedabad recently. On Friday, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I leg in Kolkata.