India squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit named Test captain; Jadeja, Samson return to T20s; Pujara, Rahane dropped

The BCCI has announced India's T20I and Test squads for its home series against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side in both formats while Jasprit Bumrah has been named his deputy, said chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma.

Senior India Test batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the squad after recurring poor form. The duo are currently featuring in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra and Mumbai respectively. While Rahane notched up a 290-ball 129, Pujara fell for a four-ball duck on Saturday.

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha have also been omitted from the side.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20I leg while Shardul Thakur has been given a break from the entire series. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the series after sustaining injuries during the ODIs against West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja who missed India's recent tour to South Africa has been drafted back into both squads after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. In Pant's absence, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will be in contention to don the gloves in the T20Is.

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar too has been rewarded with his maiden call-up to the Test side after consistent performances in red-ball cricket. The 28-year-old had racked up 44 wickets from eight matches in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season and was part of India A's recent tour to South Africa.

T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharath, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: February 24 in Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: February 26 in Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: February 27 in Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: March 4-8 in Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test (D/N): March 12-16 in Bengaluru

