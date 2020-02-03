Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand ODI and Test series

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

Batting first against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I, Sharma brought up his fifty off 35 balls. Just when he was threatening to cut loose, he hurt his calf while running between the wickets and hobbled off the field in the 17th over. Sharma didn't take the field in the second innings. “He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI.

India’s dominant display against New Zealand saw it complete a historic 5-0 whitewash, leading to a huge jump for Indian players in the T20I rankings. Three Indian batsmen broke into top 10 with Sharma moving to the 10th spot after another impressive outing.

India will next play three ODIs against New Zealand beginning on February 5.