Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma suffers calf injury but 'should be fine in couple of days' Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf while hitting a six. PTI 02 February, 2020 16:52 IST Rohit Sharma's helf century gave India a good start against New Zealand. - Getty Images PTI 02 February, 2020 16:52 IST Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said: "he should be fine in a couple of days". Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli was rested in the final game of the series.REPORT| India beats New Zealand to complete 5-0 T20I series whitewash "Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI.At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully, he should be fine in a couple of days".Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf while hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.India plays the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.