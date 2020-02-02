Rohit Sharma suffers calf injury but ‘should be fine in couple of days’

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said: “he should be fine in a couple of days“. Rahul captained the side in Rohit’s absence. Virat Kohli was rested in the final game of the series.

REPORT| India beats New Zealand to complete 5-0 T20I series whitewash

“Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment,” read an official update form the BCCI.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: “Rohit’s alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully, he should be fine in a couple of days”.

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf while hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.

India plays the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.