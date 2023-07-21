MagazineBuy Print

Gujarat all-rounder Roosh Kalaria retires from all forms of cricket

Kalaria was part of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad of 2013 and also represented Gujarat at various domestic tournaments.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 19:02 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Kalaria ends his First-Class career with 173 wickets.
FILE PHOTO: Kalaria ends his First-Class career with 173 wickets. | Photo Credit: GCA
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kalaria ends his First-Class career with 173 wickets. | Photo Credit: GCA

Gujarat’s left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Kalaria was part of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad of 2013 and also represented Gujarat at various domestic tournaments.

ALSO READ| Tapan Lodh ‘disqualified’ as Tripura Cricket Association president for holding office of profit

In 2021, he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad after being the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, with 27 dismissals in eight matches. He claimed a hat-trick in the quarterfinal clash against Kerala.

Kalaria made his first-class debut in 2012 against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy outing and was part of Gujarat’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title win in the 2016-17 season. 

He ends his first-class career with 173 wickets.

“We wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game of cricket,” GCA secretary Anil Patel said.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
