Gujarat all-rounder Roosh Kalaria retires from all forms of cricket

Gujarat’s left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Kalaria was part of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning squad of 2013 and also represented Gujarat at various domestic tournaments.

In 2021, he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad after being the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, with 27 dismissals in eight matches. He claimed a hat-trick in the quarterfinal clash against Kerala.

Kalaria made his first-class debut in 2012 against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy outing and was part of Gujarat’s first-ever Ranji Trophy title win in the 2016-17 season.

He ends his first-class career with 173 wickets.

“We wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game of cricket,” GCA secretary Anil Patel said.