SA20 season 3 schedule announced, final to be played at Wanderers

The third edition of the tournament will begin on January 9 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on MI Cape Town at St George’s Park.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 19:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: SA 20 Commissioner and Former South African cricketer Greame Smith speaks during a function in Mumbai in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: SA 20 Commissioner and Former South African cricketer Greame Smith speaks during a function in Mumbai in 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: SA 20 Commissioner and Former South African cricketer Greame Smith speaks during a function in Mumbai in 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Two-time SA20 winner Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on MI Cape Town in the tournament opener at St George’s Park on January 9, with the final of the third edition to be played at Wanderers on February 8.

The fixtures for the third edition of the tournament, which will witness former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik turning up for Paarl Royals along with Joe Root and England Test skipper Ben Stokes for MI Cape Town, were announced on Monday.

Kane Williamson will also make his maiden appearance, having signed up for Durban Super Giants while Anrich Nortje will make a comeback after missing the second edition due to injury.

The tournament playoffs will be at three venues.

The top two teams will play in Qualifier 1 at St George’s Park, with the winner advancing to the final. The Eliminator clash will be between teams finishing third and fourth. The losing side of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator will meet in Qualifier 2 with both these games to be played at Centurion.

SA20 league commissioner and former South Africa captain Grame Smith said, “We’re thrilled to start the season in Gqeberha with our defending champions and look forward to an action-packed summer of cricket. As we welcome international talent to the roaring pool of local stars, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience for both players and fans alike.”

