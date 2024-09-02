MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu Tournament: Ayush Pandey Anuj Tiwari power Chhattisgarh to 294/3 vs TNCA XI on Day 1

A 145-run second-wicket stand between opener Ayush Pandey (82, 172b, 11x4) and Anuj Tiwari (93, 175b, 10x4, 2x6) helped Chhattisgarh get to 294 for three on day one of the Buchi Babu Tournament semifinal.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 17:51 IST , DINDIGUL - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Ayush Pandey of Chhattisgarh in action against TNCA XI in All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament at Natham in Dindigul.
Ayush Pandey of Chhattisgarh in action against TNCA XI in All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament at Natham in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ayush Pandey of Chhattisgarh in action against TNCA XI in All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament at Natham in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G/The Hindu

A 145-run second-wicket stand between opener Ayush Pandey (82, 172b, 11x4) and Anuj Tiwari (93, 175b, 10x4, 2x6) helped Chhattisgarh get to 294 for three on day one of the semifinal versus TNCA XI in the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the NPR College cricket ground in Natham here on Monday.

Chhattisgarh batters seemed to prefer playing the sweep to the spinners.

Opener Shashank Chandrakar (10) swept the ball back-to-back from the middle-stump line for a six and a four to the square leg boundary off left-arm spinner Ajith Ram. In his next over, Ajith smartly darted in a just-outside-off delivery. Chandrakar, playing for the turn, went on the backfoot to cut the ball, which hit his back pad in line for him to be dismissed leg before wicket.

Ayush remarkably reverse-swept Ajith for a four to the third man boundary, while fellow left-hander Anuj swept Ajith and off-spinner Lakshay Jain for two fours to the square leg boundary.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round of Duleep Trophy

Ayush began his boundary count with a front-foot on-drive for four off Ajith. He drove pacer Achyuth to the long off boundary and followed it up with a straight drive off a full toss for back-to-back fours. He played the straight drive again off Achyuth for a four off a no-ball. But when he tried to smash it straight off Ajith, the bowler took a sharp reflex catch.

Anuj carted pacer Sonu Yadav for two fours, punched Achyuth for a four, and then drove off-spinner Pradosh Ranjan Paul through covers for another four. He hit a straight six each off Paul and Lakshay. He top-edged a hoick off Lakshay, though, to be caught by Ajith at backward point.

A brief spell of rain halted play after Anuj fell. Upon resumption, new batter Prateek Yadav brought up a brisk half-century (61 not out, 67b, 7x4, 3x6) as his skipper Amandeep Khare (35b, 117b, 3x4) held the fort. The pair added 92 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket union.

Left-hander Prateek slog-swept Lakshay for a midwicket six and charged at Ajith for a midwicket six again. He also pulled off-spinner Mokit Hariharan for a square-leg six.

In the absence of TNCA XI captain and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who’s in the India-B squad for the Duleep Trophy that begins on Thursday, batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul is leading the side. Batter Baba Indrajith, who’s in the India-C squad, is also missing out for TNCA.

The scores (semifinal, day one)
Chhattisgarh 294/3 in 90 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Prateek Yadav 61 batting) vs. TNCA XI.

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Memorial Tournament /

TNCA /

Sai Kishore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ayush Pandey Anuj Tiwari power Chhattisgarh to 294/3 vs TNCA XI on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para-badminton singles SL3; Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in Discus F56 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro league remains as ambitious as ever despite quiet transfer window, says CEO Omar Mugharbel
    AP
  4. Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round of Duleep Trophy
    PTI
  5. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG v EBFC; Kolkata derby preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ayush Pandey Anuj Tiwari power Chhattisgarh to 294/3 vs TNCA XI on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. PAK vs BAN, 2nd Test: Rain halts Bangladesh’s bid for clean sweep after Pakistan’s batters falter
    AP
  3. ENG vs SL: Atkinson hails dream start to England Test career
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs SL: England clinches series against Sri Lanka as Atkinson stars in victory at Lord’s
    AP
  5. In a first, Assam goes for split coaching for domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ayush Pandey Anuj Tiwari power Chhattisgarh to 294/3 vs TNCA XI on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in para-badminton singles SL3; Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in Discus F56 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Pro league remains as ambitious as ever despite quiet transfer window, says CEO Omar Mugharbel
    AP
  4. Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round of Duleep Trophy
    PTI
  5. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG v EBFC; Kolkata derby preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment