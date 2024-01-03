SA vs IND, Second Test: Kohli, Siraj shine as India takes slender lead on Day 1

‘As flies to wanton boys are we to bowlers. They kill us for their sport.’

That could well have been a statement – with due acknowledgement to Shakespeare – by the Test batters union from the Newlands Cricket Ground on Wednesday. It was a massacre.

As many as 23 wickets fell under the bluest sky imaginable. The only clouds – of uncertainty, indecision -- were in the minds of the batters.

A sense of normalcy returned towards the day’s end, though. The wicket, which was quick and offered plenty of bounce – it proved rather steep at times – seemed to have eased a little bit, but not enough to make the batters heave a sigh of relief.

South Africans lost only three wickets in the second innings, but they still trail India by 36 runs, at 62 for three. It was a bizarre day, yes. Mohammed Siraj was the day’s star. In a sensational spell with the new ball, the Hyderabad seamer ran through the South African batting.

The Proteas were bowled out before lunch -- after choosing to bat -- for a mere 55. But, after it looked as if they might have to concede a substantial first innings lead, they came strongly back.

The pace trio of the ever-reliable Kagiso Rabada, the comeback man Lungi Ngidi – playing his first First Class game for over a year – and the hugely promising late-bloomer Nandre Burger shared the spoils.

India was dismissed for 153 – from 153 for four, that is. It was for the first time in history that six wickets fell in a Test innings on the same score.

One of those wickets belonged to Siraj. After claiming six wickets in a brilliant opening spell -- his only one in the first innings – he would not have imagined that he would be required to put on his pads, pick up the bat and walk out to the middle to taste his own medicine. Well, he didn’t quite have to face the music from his South African counterparts: he was run out after facing just one ball.

Siraj, however, would remember what he did with the ball on this day forever. He began with forcing Aiden Markram to play a defensive push, but the ball shaped away late and the edge was well caught by a diving Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip.

He then had Dean Elgar, playing in his last Test, chopping on to his stumps. It was excellent stuff from Siraj. He got his length perfect, used the bounce of the pitch to lethal effect. He made the batters play and then pay.

For once, Jasprit Bumrah could play a supporting role, while Mukesh Kumar, coming in for Shardul Thakur chipped in with two wickets to ensure the tail didn’t wag. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was the highest scorer of the innings, with 15.

India’s top-scorer was Virat Kohli (46, 59b, 6x4, 1x6), as he gave another reminder of his class. Rohit Sharma (39, 50b, 7x4) and Shubman Gill (36, 55b, 5x4) had raised hopes of a big lead for India, but that was not to be.