MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Awards 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav among nominees

While Suryakumar was among the four nominees for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023, Jaiswal was nominated for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 18:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.
Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on Wednesday nominated for the ICC Awards 2023.

While Suryakumar was among the four nominees for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023, Jaiswal was nominated for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

The 33-year-old Indian, who won the accolade in 2022, dominated 2023 in the shortest format with 733 runs from 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and strike rate of 155.95.

READ | Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Virat Kohli nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award

Suryakumar scored the second-fastest hundred for India in men’s T20s against Sri Lanka behind Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort against the same opponent in 2017, and India were clear 91-run winners.

The other three nominees are Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda and Mark Chapman of New Zealand.

Apart from Jaiswal, New Zealand’s star batter Rachin Ravindra, South Africa’s pace sensation Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka are the contenders to win the award.

In the women’s section, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu who was in sparkling form throughout the year, is joined by England spin maestro Sophie Ecclestone, West Indies’ all-round icon Hayley Matthews, and Ellyse Perry, a former two-time winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (2019 and 2017).

The Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year nominees include Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter, England’s Lauren Bell, Scotland’s Darcey Carter and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Suryakumar Yadav /

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC Awards 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav among nominees
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: India 111/4 (24) at Tea; Burger picks three to lead South Africa’s fightback
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka names different captains for Test, ODI and T20 sides
    AFP
  4. Indian football news: Mohammedan Sporting in top gear in I-League
    Aashin Prasad
  5. National Table Tennis Championship 2023 review and analysis
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC Awards 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav among nominees
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka names different captains for Test, ODI and T20 sides
    AFP
  3. Virat Kohli back in top 10 of ICC Test Ranking
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND: South Africa registers lowest total by a team against India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: Siraj registers maiden six-wicket haul during South Africa vs India 2nd Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC Awards 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav among nominees
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: India 111/4 (24) at Tea; Burger picks three to lead South Africa’s fightback
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka names different captains for Test, ODI and T20 sides
    AFP
  4. Indian football news: Mohammedan Sporting in top gear in I-League
    Aashin Prasad
  5. National Table Tennis Championship 2023 review and analysis
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment