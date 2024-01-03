ICC Awards 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav among nominees

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on Wednesday nominated for the ICC Awards 2023.

While Suryakumar was among the four nominees for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023, Jaiswal was nominated for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

The 33-year-old Indian, who won the accolade in 2022, dominated 2023 in the shortest format with 733 runs from 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and strike rate of 155.95.

Suryakumar scored the second-fastest hundred for India in men’s T20s against Sri Lanka behind Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort against the same opponent in 2017, and India were clear 91-run winners.

The other three nominees are Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda and Mark Chapman of New Zealand.

Apart from Jaiswal, New Zealand’s star batter Rachin Ravindra, South Africa’s pace sensation Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka are the contenders to win the award.

In the women’s section, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu who was in sparkling form throughout the year, is joined by England spin maestro Sophie Ecclestone, West Indies’ all-round icon Hayley Matthews, and Ellyse Perry, a former two-time winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (2019 and 2017).

The Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year nominees include Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter, England’s Lauren Bell, Scotland’s Darcey Carter and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield.

(With inputs from PTI)