Sachin launches Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has a message for the budding cricketers — “do not take shortcuts.”

Speaking at the launch of the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre on Tuesday, he said the youngsters should be honest to their game and find no easy way to achieve success. “There were number of occasions where I was not able to perform to my expectations but sports taught me to get back on my feet again and not find shortcuts. That is what I am going to share with the kids,” Tendulkar said.

“There will be tough challenges along the way, don’t cheat, you will get exposed in front of the whole world,” the cricketing icon said.

READ| We miss Dhoni, no one sits on his seat in the team bus: Chahal

Tendulkar feels it is important for the youngsters to become good human beings. “I would want them to become better cricketers, but more importantly as my father told me it is also about becoming a responsible global citizen. It is all about sharing those values which I have learned,” he said.

After launching the new facility at the DY Patil Sports Complex with former England captain Mike Gatting and the officials of the Middlesex county club, Tendulkar walked down memory lane and remembered how his coach, late Ramakant Achrekar, would inspire him and Vinod Kambli during their formative years.

“The two important people in my life I can think of right now is my brother (Ajit), who was my first coach and continues to be. I started discussing cricket with my brother from day one of my career and even on the last day, we were discussing how I got dismissed and what could I have done…knowing that I may not go out to bat again. The second person is my coach Achrekar sir. I miss him today,” he said.

READ| India becoming better and better away from home, says Southee

“He has played a huge role in making me who I am today. Not just for me, but I have got another India player – Vinod Kambli. We both thought of Achrekar sir today and this is a big step in my life because the game has given me everything,” said Tendulkar.