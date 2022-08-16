Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

Shahbaz Ahmed has been named as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. A BCCI release stated that the Bengal all-rounder will join the Indian team shortly.

The release further confirmed that Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England and has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour.

“Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy,” a BCCI source told PTI.

It has been a rough last 12 months for the talented spin bowling all-rounder from Tamil Nadu, who has missed one series after another due to various types of injuries as well as Covid-19 related issue.

Washington’s saga of never-ending injuries started back in July 2021 when he had a fractured finger while batting for Combined Counties against Indian team in a warm-up game.

He played for county side so that India could test all its players before start of the series.

That injury led to him missing the entire domestic season and then before white ball series in South Africa in January 2022, he was down with Covid-19.

In February-March, he missed the twin white ball home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka because of hamstring injury. During IPL in April-May, he split his webbing and missed out on five games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 2022.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

