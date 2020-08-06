ENG vs PAK: Shan Masood, bowlers put Pakistan in front

Pakistan opener Shan Masood's career-best 156 coupled with probing bowling spells from Shaheen Afridi (1 for 12) and Mohammad Abbas (2 for 24) put Pakistan in the ascendancy at the end of day two of the first Test against England in Manchester on Thursday. The host was 92/4 at stumps, trailing Pakistan by 234 runs with Ollie Pope batting on 46 and Jos Buttler on 15.

Responding to Pakistan's first-innings total of 326, England was reeling at three for 12 after Afridi and Abbas ran through the top-order. Abbas picked two including the wicket of in-form all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was clean bowled by one that shaped in with the angle before straightening past Stokes's outside edge to clatter into the stumps. Pope and Joe Root added 50 for the fourth wicket before leg-spinner Yasir Shah had Root caught behind to put Pakistan in the box seat.

Stylish ton

Earlier, Masood struck a stylish hundred as Pakistan capitalised on some poor England bowling. Masood (156, 319b, 18x4, 2x6) was the mainstay of the innings with his highest Test score. It was a third century in consecutive innings for Masood, who also managed tons against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Despite chipping away at the Pakistan wickets, it was another poor outing for England, which might be feeling a sense of deja vu after a similarly lacklustre bowling display on the opening day had also undone good work in the morning.

Slow going

Pakistan, which resumed on 139 for two, added only 48 runs in the morning session while losing Babar Azam (69), Asad Shafiq (7) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (9).

But for the first hour after lunch, it was all Pakistan as Masood and Shadab Khan (45) punished a tepid attack, adding 105 runs in little more than 25 overs for the sixth wicket.

Once the latter fell, Pakistan’s tail was exposed, with Jofra Archer picking up the wickets of Yasir Shah (5) and Mohammad Abbas (0) in consecutive deliveries.