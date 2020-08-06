Cricket Cricket ENG vs PAK: Shan Masood, bowlers put Pakistan in front Pakistan opener Shan Masood (156, 319b, 18x4, 2x6) was the mainstay of the innings with his highest Test score. Reuters MANCHESTER 06 August, 2020 23:32 IST Pakistan's Shan Masood hits a six during the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 06 August, 2020 23:32 IST Pakistan opener Shan Masood's career-best 156 coupled with probing bowling spells from Shaheen Afridi (1 for 12) and Mohammad Abbas (2 for 24) put Pakistan in the ascendancy at the end of day two of the first Test against England in Manchester on Thursday. The host was 92/4 at stumps, trailing Pakistan by 234 runs with Ollie Pope batting on 46 and Jos Buttler on 15.Responding to Pakistan's first-innings total of 326, England was reeling at three for 12 after Afridi and Abbas ran through the top-order. Abbas picked two including the wicket of in-form all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was clean bowled by one that shaped in with the angle before straightening past Stokes's outside edge to clatter into the stumps. Pope and Joe Root added 50 for the fourth wicket before leg-spinner Yasir Shah had Root caught behind to put Pakistan in the box seat.As it happened| England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Shan Masood, bowlers make it Pakistan's day Stylish tonEarlier, Masood struck a stylish hundred as Pakistan capitalised on some poor England bowling. Masood (156, 319b, 18x4, 2x6) was the mainstay of the innings with his highest Test score. It was a third century in consecutive innings for Masood, who also managed tons against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.Despite chipping away at the Pakistan wickets, it was another poor outing for England, which might be feeling a sense of deja vu after a similarly lacklustre bowling display on the opening day had also undone good work in the morning.READ| England vs Pakistan: Shan Masood enters record books Slow goingPakistan, which resumed on 139 for two, added only 48 runs in the morning session while losing Babar Azam (69), Asad Shafiq (7) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (9).But for the first hour after lunch, it was all Pakistan as Masood and Shadab Khan (45) punished a tepid attack, adding 105 runs in little more than 25 overs for the sixth wicket.Once the latter fell, Pakistan’s tail was exposed, with Jofra Archer picking up the wickets of Yasir Shah (5) and Mohammad Abbas (0) in consecutive deliveries. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos