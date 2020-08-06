ICC meeting: BCCI, CA to discuss swapping of T20 World Cup

The heads of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) will connect virtually to discuss the hosting of two Twenty20 (T20) World Cups in the next two years when the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) board meets on Friday.

It is expected that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and CA chairman Earl Eddings and chief executive Nick Hockley will reach a consensus on the hosting of the 2021 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cups.

“The the main agenda of the meeting is scheduling of ICC tournaments including the women’s ODI (One-Day International) World Cup in New Zealand early next year. It is expected that some decisions will be taken,” an ICC Board member said on condition of anonymity.

The ICC World T20 was scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 this year but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, making way for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

It is expected that Cricket Australia will like to host the T20 World Cup in October 2021 as it had already started preparations and wouldn’t like to wait for two years, but the BCCI also doesn’t want to forego its right to host the tournament in 2021.

“The BCCI was originally scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and they would like to go ahead. Another reason being hosting a T20 World Cup in 2022 and then a 50-over global event within a gap of just one year. It would be overkill,” another ICC board member said.

But CA also has a few points in its favour. “The ICC website states that those who have booked match tickets for the Australia World T20 event should wait till further announcements, the reason being the CA wants to host the event next year,” the second ICC board member said.

“Yes, the qualification tournament is yet to be finished and since every country’s Covid situation is different, that is one headache that the ICC has. Going by health safety issues, New Zealand is one of the best performing nations globally,” the second ICC board member said.