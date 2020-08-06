Cricket Cricket IPL 2020: BCCI, Vivo suspend their partnership It's official. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo have decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 August, 2020 15:48 IST The IPL governing council had decided to retain Vivo as its title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Twenty20 tournament. - K.V.S. Giri Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 August, 2020 15:48 IST It's official. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo have decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. On Thursday, the Board issued a statement to confirm the development.In another statement, VIIn the midst of the border tension with China, Vivo - a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer - and the BCCI have mutually agreed to end its five-season contract with three editions remaining.Key BCCI office-bearers - president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah - had a conference call with Vivo representatives along with IPL chairman Brijesh Patel in attendance on Tuesday. Both the parties are understood to agree to amicably terminate the agreement.Interestingly, the BCCI had refrained from revisiting the IPL sponsorship deal during Sunday’s Governing Council. It was followed with an outrage with a few nationalistic organisations lashing out at the BCCI. However, a BCCI insider revealed that meeting was a fallout of Vivo’s demand to renegotiate the deal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos