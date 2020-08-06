IPL 2020: BCCI, Vivo suspend their partnership

It's official. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo have decided to suspend their partnership for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. On Thursday, the Board issued a statement to confirm the development.

In the midst of the border tension with China, Vivo - a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer - and the BCCI have mutually agreed to end its five-season contract with three editions remaining.



Key BCCI office-bearers - president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah - had a conference call with Vivo representatives along with IPL chairman Brijesh Patel in attendance on Tuesday. Both the parties are understood to agree to amicably terminate the agreement.



Interestingly, the BCCI had refrained from revisiting the IPL sponsorship deal during Sunday’s Governing Council. It was followed with an outrage with a few nationalistic organisations lashing out at the BCCI. However, a BCCI insider revealed that meeting was a fallout of Vivo’s demand to renegotiate the deal.