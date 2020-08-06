England vs Pakistan: Shan Masood enters record books

Pakistan opener Shan Masood understands the English conditions. He lived near Lord’s at Hall Road, St John’s Wood, for five years and studied economics at Durham University besides playing school and college-level cricket.

It is no surprise that the left-handed opener struck a hundred in the first Test against England at Old Trafford; his third on the trot.

Masood became the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons. In December 2019, he had scored 135 against Sri Lanka in Karachi, followed by a handsome 100 against Bangladesh in February 2020 in Rawalpindi.

On Thursday, during the second day of the first Test, he displayed tremendous grit and patience to reach his century in 251 balls.

Nazar, Mohsin Khan, Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail are the other Pakistan openers to have scored a Test century in England.

During college days, Masood’s cricket education continued under Graeme Fowler; he even played three first-class amtches against future England stars such as Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Gary Ballance.

He clearly knew his opponents well.

At the stroke of tea, Masood was unbeaten on 126 (289; 4x16) with Pakistan at 283 for the loss of six wickets.