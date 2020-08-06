Cricket Cricket England vs Pakistan: Shan Masood enters record books Pakistan opener Shan Masood scored his third consecutive Test ton, this time against England in Manchester, to join the legends in the elite list. Team Sportstar 06 August, 2020 19:43 IST Shan Masood runs to celebrate his century against England in Manchester on Thursday. - AP Team Sportstar 06 August, 2020 19:43 IST Pakistan opener Shan Masood understands the English conditions. He lived near Lord’s at Hall Road, St John’s Wood, for five years and studied economics at Durham University besides playing school and college-level cricket. It is no surprise that the left-handed opener struck a hundred in the first Test against England at Old Trafford; his third on the trot. Masood became the second Pakistan opener after Mudassar Nazar to smash three consecutive Test tons. In December 2019, he had scored 135 against Sri Lanka in Karachi, followed by a handsome 100 against Bangladesh in February 2020 in Rawalpindi.READ| England vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates 1st Test, Day 2: Shadab Khan departs for 45, Pakistan six down On Thursday, during the second day of the first Test, he displayed tremendous grit and patience to reach his century in 251 balls. Nazar, Mohsin Khan, Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail are the other Pakistan openers to have scored a Test century in England.During college days, Masood’s cricket education continued under Graeme Fowler; he even played three first-class amtches against future England stars such as Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Gary Ballance.He clearly knew his opponents well. At the stroke of tea, Masood was unbeaten on 126 (289; 4x16) with Pakistan at 283 for the loss of six wickets.Three consecutive Test tons for PakistanZaheer Abbas (1982-83)Mudassar Nazar (1983)Mohammad Yousuf (2006)Younis Khan (2014)Misbah-ul-Haq (2014)Shan Masood (2019-20) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos