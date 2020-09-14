Cricket Cricket Sharjah likely to host Women’s T20 Challenge fixtures On Sunday, the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly visited the Sharjah Cricket Stadium - which will host 12 IPL matches - for a routine inspection. Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 14 September, 2020 20:43 IST BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly at the Sharjah stadium for a routine inspection. - SHARJAH CRICKET COUNCIL Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 14 September, 2020 20:43 IST The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to host the Women’s T20 Challenge, scheduled to be played between November 1 and 10.On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly visited the Sharjah stadium - which will visit 12 Indian Premier League matches - for a routine inspection, along with IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George and treasurer Arun Dhumal.ALSO READ| 'No one has forgotten about Black Lives Matter', Archer tells Holding The former India captain had reached the United Arab Emirates on September 9 and was under mandatory quarantine.The historic Sharjah Stadium has hosted over 240 ODIs and Ganguly was happy with arrangements at the stadium. The BCCI delegation will also visit the other two venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.ALSO READ| Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test series in doubt The IPL Governing Council in August had decided to have a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge with four games.The Indian women’s team has not played any cricket since March, when it participated in the final of the T20 World Cup. “The players have been out of action for nearly six months, so they will take some time to attain match fitness. Even though they are doing individual training, it would take a few weeks to get things in place,” said an official.The women cricketers are likely to reach the UAE in the third or fourth week of October, follow the protocols laid out in view of Covid-19 and stay inside the bubble. They are also likely to have a short camp before the tournament. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos