Sharjah likely to host Women’s T20 Challenge fixtures

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to host the Women’s T20 Challenge, scheduled to be played between November 1 and 10.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly visited the Sharjah stadium - which will visit 12 Indian Premier League matches - for a routine inspection, along with IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George and treasurer Arun Dhumal.

The former India captain had reached the United Arab Emirates on September 9 and was under mandatory quarantine.

The historic Sharjah Stadium has hosted over 240 ODIs and Ganguly was happy with arrangements at the stadium. The BCCI delegation will also visit the other two venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The IPL Governing Council in August had decided to have a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge with four games.

The Indian women’s team has not played any cricket since March, when it participated in the final of the T20 World Cup. “The players have been out of action for nearly six months, so they will take some time to attain match fitness. Even though they are doing individual training, it would take a few weeks to get things in place,” said an official.

The women cricketers are likely to reach the UAE in the third or fourth week of October, follow the protocols laid out in view of Covid-19 and stay inside the bubble. They are also likely to have a short camp before the tournament.