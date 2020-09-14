New Zealand lucky to reach WC final, time to achieve something special: McCullum

New Zealand was a “little bit lucky” to reach the 2019 World Cup final and it is time for the Black Caps to draw a line in the sand and achieve something really special, said former skipper Brendon McCullum.

“I know they got very close last year in the World Cup - but I did feel they were a little bit lucky there as well to actually get themselves in that situation,” McCullum, who is currently the head coach of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, said in a recent podcast hosted by former Australian player Shane Lee.

Last year, under head coach Mike Hesson, the team reached the final of the World Cup where it lost on boundary countback against England having tied the match and the Super Over.

Leading from the front

India will be hosting two World Cups in next three years -- the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, while this year’s T20 showpiece, which was postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in Australia in 2022.

“I think they’re close to doing something really really special, and under Kane Williamson’s captaincy and under the leadership of some of the other senior players, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t,” McCullum said.

“I think they’ve done well, they’ve got the ear and eyes of not only New Zealand but the world, it’d be nice.”

The 38-year-old McCullum, who led the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup final, heaped praise on Williamson.

“I think they’re really well-led by Kane Williamson, someone who is a fantastic embodiment of what it’s like to be a Kiwi and he’s got a wonderful group of people around him.

“I think they believe now too - I think that’s the big key. For so long we were always just trying to peak occasionally because we didn’t feel we had the resources to compete with the bigger nations.”