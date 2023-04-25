Cricket

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

The venue in the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for the former India captain on Monday, announcing that the ‘West Stand’ had been renamed the ‘Sachin Tendulkar Stand’.

Reuters
Sharjah 25 April, 2023 09:48 IST
Sharjah 25 April, 2023 09:48 IST
Sachin Tendulkar with the ICC ODI World Cup trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar with the ICC ODI World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

The venue in the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for the former India captain on Monday, announcing that the ‘West Stand’ had been renamed the ‘Sachin Tendulkar Stand’.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has honoured India batting great Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday by naming a stand after him.

The venue in the United Arab Emirates held a ceremony for the former India captain on Monday, announcing that the ‘West Stand’ had been renamed the ‘Sachin Tendulkar Stand’.

Also Read
Sachin Tendulkar: Modern cricket has changed batting completely

Tendulkar smashed 143 runs against Australia at the stadium in April 1998 in a One-Day International dubbed ‘Desert Storm’ after play was disrupted for 25 minutes due to a sand storm.

His knock guided India to the tri-series final against Australia, which India won by six wickets with Tendulkar striking 134 runs on his 25th birthday.

“I can’t forget his birthday celebrations,” said Khalaf Bukhatir, the chief executive of Sharjah Cricket. “It mesmerised the whole audience and I feel lucky to have been there.

“That day is not just special to Sachin but special to everyone who witnessed it.”

The Sydney Cricket Ground also paid tribute to Tendulkar on Monday, unveiling a set of gates named after him and West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a glittering 24-year career. 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

As Sachin Tendulkar turns 50, his doppelganger Balvir Chand recalls how the Master Blaster shaped his life

From Manchester to Dhaka: Sachin Tendulkar’s road to a century of centuries

50 for Sachin - Vinod Kambli: “Tendlya has always been there for me”

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

SRH vs MI: Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us