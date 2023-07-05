Shikha Pandey: I still think I have some cricket left in me

Shikha Pandey finds herself out of the 18-member Indian squad headed to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is this month.

After a stellar campaign in the inaugural Women’s Premier League a few months ago, where she picked up 10 wickets in nine games finishing as the best Indian pacer, her omission in the Bangladesh series raised many eyebrows.

“If I say that I’m not frustrated and angry. Then I’m not a human being,” Pandey told W V Raman in his weekly show on Sportstar.

“It’s difficult when you don’t get the results for the work you’ve put in. I’m sure there is some reason behind it, which I do not know of,” the 34-year-old said.

Shikha was dropped for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in 2022, a move that was criticised as India went in without a potent pace option to partner Jhulan Goswami and eventually step up in her absence. Her next and latest appearance in India colours was in the T20 World Cup earlier this year - a return to the international stage after almost two years.

“When I was dropped, I thought of walking away from cricket. Many people said I was talking an emotional call and suggested that I give myself some time in the sport. They thought I had some cricket left in me,” she explained.

Shikha never disconnected from the sport. She stayed active in the domestic scene and even pursued club opportunities in Australia late last year. Representing Wynnum-Manly Cricket Club in the women’s First Grade competition, she scored a century and took two wickets on debut.

“Selections are not in my hands and I don’t know why I have not been picked. It’s just about keeping faith, I would say, and being hopelessly hopeful. I still think there’s some cricket left in me,” she added.