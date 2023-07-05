MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shikha Pandey: I still think I have some cricket left in me

After a stellar campaign in the inaugural Women’s Premier League a few months ago, her omission in the Bangladesh series has raised many eyebrows.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 21:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shikha Pandey gets some tips from coach W.V. Raman during the practice session, on the eve of the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Wankhede stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Shikha Pandey gets some tips from coach W.V. Raman during the practice session, on the eve of the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shikha Pandey gets some tips from coach W.V. Raman during the practice session, on the eve of the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Wankhede stadium. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu

Shikha Pandey finds herself out of the 18-member Indian squad headed to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is this month.

After a stellar campaign in the inaugural Women’s Premier League a few months ago, where she picked up 10 wickets in nine games finishing as the best Indian pacer, her omission in the Bangladesh series raised many eyebrows.

“If I say that I’m not frustrated and angry. Then I’m not a human being,” Pandey told W V Raman in his weekly show on Sportstar.

Read More: Harmanpreet, Mandhana drop a place each in ODI batting chart; Deepti holds on to third in T20I all-rounder list

“It’s difficult when you don’t get the results for the work you’ve put in. I’m sure there is some reason behind it, which I do not know of,” the 34-year-old said.

Shikha was dropped for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in 2022, a move that was criticised as India went in without a potent pace option to partner Jhulan Goswami and eventually step up in her absence. Her next and latest appearance in India colours was in the T20 World Cup earlier this year - a return to the international stage after almost two years.

“When I was dropped, I thought of walking away from cricket. Many people said I was talking an emotional call and suggested that I give myself some time in the sport. They thought I had some cricket left in me,” she explained.

Shikha never disconnected from the sport. She stayed active in the domestic scene and even pursued club opportunities in Australia late last year. Representing Wynnum-Manly Cricket Club in the women’s First Grade competition, she scored a century and took two wickets on debut.

“Selections are not in my hands and I don’t know why I have not been picked. It’s just about keeping faith, I would say, and being hopelessly hopeful. I still think there’s some cricket left in me,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shikha Pandey /

WV Raman /

WPL 2023 /

Jhulan Goswami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shikha Pandey: I still think I have some cricket left in me
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for T20I series against West Indies announced
    PTI
  3. India vs Pakistan is not be all and end all of ODI World Cup: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
    Reuters
  5. PSG appoints Luis Enrique as new coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shikha Pandey: I still think I have some cricket left in me
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan is not be all and end all of ODI World Cup: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy semifinal: Undaunted Atit Sheth saves West Zone the blushes with smooth-flowing knock
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. India squad for T20I series against West Indies announced
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies ease to consolation win over Oman
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shikha Pandey: I still think I have some cricket left in me
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad for T20I series against West Indies announced
    PTI
  3. India vs Pakistan is not be all and end all of ODI World Cup: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    PTI
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
    Reuters
  5. PSG appoints Luis Enrique as new coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment