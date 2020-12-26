Cricket Cricket Dhawan named Delhi captain, Ishant in probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the Delhi team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 10, 2021. Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 December, 2020 18:54 IST The return of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma bolsters Delhi. - Akhilesh Kumar Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 December, 2020 18:54 IST Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the Delhi team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 10. Speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed out on the Australia tour due to an injury, has also been named in the 42-member probables. Even Unmukt Chand, who had shifted to Uttarkhand last season, has been brought back into the Delhi team.READ: Ishant ruled out of Test seriesThe senior selection committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named a larger squad, keeping in mind the fact that the tournament will be played inside a bio-bubble and there wouldn't be much scope for changes later. This will be the first assignment for Ishant, who missed out on the most part of the IPL, after sustaining an injury. He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru recently and missed out on India's tour of Australia.Probable squadShikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Dhruv Shorey, Hiten Dalal, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Siddhant Sharma, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vikas Mishra, Shivank Vashisth, Manan Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pawan Negi, Shivam Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Ankur Kaushik, Yogesh Nagar, Hrithik Kanojia, Tejas Baroka, Vaibhav Kandpal, Ajay Ahlawat, Karan Dagar, Unmukt Chand, Lakshay Thareja, Prince Choudhary, Yatharth Singh, Vinayak Gupta, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Archit Bakshi, Sanat Sangwan, Pradeep Malik, Vaibhav Rawal, Jatin Yadav. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos