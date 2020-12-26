Dhawan named Delhi captain, Ishant in probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the Delhi team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on January 10. Speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed out on the Australia tour due to an injury, has also been named in the 42-member probables.

Even Unmukt Chand, who had shifted to Uttarkhand last season, has been brought back into the Delhi team.

The senior selection committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named a larger squad, keeping in mind the fact that the tournament will be played inside a bio-bubble and there wouldn't be much scope for changes later.

This will be the first assignment for Ishant, who missed out on the most part of the IPL, after sustaining an injury. He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru recently and missed out on India's tour of Australia.