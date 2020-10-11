Cricket Cricket Shoaib Malik goes past 10,000 runs in T20s The Pakistan batsman becomes the third batsman to have reached the landmark, after Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle. Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 08:49 IST Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 08:49 IST Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik went past 10,000 T20 career runs when he scored 74 in a domestic game in Rawalpindi on Saturday. He is now the third batsman to have reached the landmark after Kieron Pollard (10,370 runs) and Chris Gayle (13,296 runs).ALSO READ | PCB to review Misbah's performanceShoaib’s quickfire knock (44b, 8x4, 2x6) was not enough, however, for a win for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the team he was playing for in the National T20 Cup. Khyber lost by six wickets to Balochistan.Shoaib, 38, made his T20 debut in 2005 for Sialkot Stallions and has played 395 T20s in his career, scoring his 10,027 runs at an average of 37.41, with 62 half-centuries. He also has 148 wickets at 27.06, at an economy rate of 7.03. Highest run-scorers in all T20 cricket:Chris Gayle 13,296Kieron Pollard 10,370Shoaib Malik 10,027Brendon McCullum 9922David Warner 9503 Malik is the newest entrant in the 10,000-run club! pic.twitter.com/EoNEYG8OhL— ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2020 The National T20 Cup is Shoaib’s first cricket assignment since a T20I series held in England last month. This was his first half-century of the competition so far, in five innings. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos