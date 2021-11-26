IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer scores hundred on Test debut

India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday scored a hundred in his debut Test match against New Zealand at Green Park.

Iyer, who received his cap from Sunil Gavaskar on Day 1, reached the mark off 157 balls.

He is now the 112th batter overall and 16th Indian to achieve the feat after Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Surinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw.

He is, however, only the second batter on the elite list to have reached the milestone at the same venue after Vishwanath.

Iyer is the third Indian to register the feat against the Kiwis after Kripal Singh in 1955 and Surinder in 1976. The 26-year-old is also the third successive Mumbai player after Rohit and Shaw to slam a ton on debut in the longest format of the game.