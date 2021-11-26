Cricket Cricket IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer scores hundred on Test debut Shreyas Iyer, who received his Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar on Day 1, scored a century off 157 balls. Team Sportstar Kanpur 26 November, 2021 10:06 IST India's Shreyas Iyer in action during day one of the first Test match against New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday. - PTI Team Sportstar Kanpur 26 November, 2021 10:06 IST India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday scored a hundred in his debut Test match against New Zealand at Green Park.Iyer, who received his cap from Sunil Gavaskar on Day 1, reached the mark off 157 balls.He is now the 112th batter overall and 16th Indian to achieve the feat after Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Surinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw.FOLLOW | India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Saha falls after Shreyas hits Test ton on debut He is, however, only the second batter on the elite list to have reached the milestone at the same venue after Vishwanath.Iyer is the third Indian to register the feat against the Kiwis after Kripal Singh in 1955 and Surinder in 1976. The 26-year-old is also the third successive Mumbai player after Rohit and Shaw to slam a ton on debut in the longest format of the game. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :