India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Play resumes as India eyes big score

Shreyas and Jadeja make their way to the middle. Southee with the ball, which is just four overs old. Around the stumps to Jadeja. First ball. Wide outside off and left.

Day 2 Live action resumes at 9: 30 AM IST. Stay tuned!

Another foggy and nippy morning at Kanpur.

Brief scores: India 258/4: Shreyas Iyer 75*(136b, 7x4, 2x6), Ravindra Jadeja 50*(100b, 7x4 0x6), Shubman Gill 52(93b, 5x4 1x6); Kyle Jamieson (3-47), Tim Southee (1-43)

DAY 1 RECAP

Eagles hovered menacingly as New Zealand took to the field ready to face an Indian batting onslaught on a placid surface, but the eagles had all but disappeared by afternoon as Kyle Jamieson and – to a lesser extent – Tim Southee prevented India’s top order from blossoming as expected. It took an enterprising alliance between Shreyas Iyer, on debut, and Ravindra Jadeja in the final session to put India back on course for a commanding first-innings total.

India was 258 for 4 by the end of the day’s play, Shreyas (75 n.o., 136b) and Jadeja (50 n.o., 100b) unseparated after adding 113 runs.

-Abhishek Mukherjee

FULL REPORT

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

SQUADS

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna. Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

