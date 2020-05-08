Shyama Dey eager to resume her cricket connection

Having recovered from the injuries she suffered in a road accident, woman Test cricketer Shyama Dey is looking forward to resume her connection with cricket after the lockdown.

Shyama, a Bengal women’s team selector, and her colleagues Chandana Mukherjee and Purnima Mukherjee were injured when their vehicle met with an accident on November 3. They were travelling to an under-23 camp in Dubrajpur in Birbhum district.

All of them were admitted to Chittaranjan Advanced Medical Referral Institute before being shifted to the Apollo Hospital following Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) initiative.

Shyama, a top-order left-handed batswoman who played three Tests and five ODIs in the mid-1990s, went through several surgeries due to her multiple facial injuries and other fractures.

Shyama was recently declared fully fit and is now eager to experience her ‘new life.’

“I have missed the ground so much and can't wait to rejoin. This is a new life for me and I want to tell everybody to stay positive and stay safe in the difficult times we are going through. We will get through this,” she said.

The 48-year-old thanked the CAB for its support. “I don't know how to thank the CAB and everyone who was there with us during that period. CAB took care of every possible thing, starting from bearing all the hospital expenses to the aftercare costs.

“Avishek Dalmiya (the CAB president) is working hard for women's cricket. I have seen few who supported women cricketers like this,” she added