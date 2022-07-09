Cricket

Karunaratne, Kusal power Sri Lanka reply in second Test

The host reached 184 for two at stumps in Galle, where only a few spectators watched from the stands after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the

AFP
Galle 09 July, 2022 18:36 IST
Galle 09 July, 2022 18:36 IST
Australia cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Australia cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The host reached 184 for two at stumps in Galle, where only a few spectators watched from the stands after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit gritty half-centuries on Saturday to lead a strong Sri Lankan reply on day two of the second Test against Australia.

The host reached 184 for two at stumps in Galle, where only a few spectators watched from the stands after a fresh outbreak of political unrest in the country.

Karunaratne made 86 in a marathon stand of 152 with Kusal before Mitchell Swepson broke through with the captain’s wicket.

Kusal was still batting on 84 alongside Angelo Mathews, on six, at close of play, with Sri Lanka trailing Australia’s first innings’ 364 by 180 runs.

Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya claimed six wickets to bowl out Australia in the first session, with Steve Smith left unbeaten on 145.

READ | Bairstow credits impressive run of form to freedom from COVID protocols, role clarity under McCullum

The host was dealt an early blow when Mitchell Starc’s pace bowling got Pathum Nissanka to edge the ball to gully, where Cameron Green took a good catch.

The left hand-right hand batting pair of Karunaratne and Kusal survived an inspired spell of pace bowling from Starc and skipper Pat Cummins to grind their way through the afternoon.

Karunaratne raised his fifty with a boundary off Swepson, while Kusal’s stubborn resistance prompted Australia to rotate its bowlers.

Protests, unrest

Premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who starred in the team’s opening win with nine wickets, had 21 overs without success.

Swepson eventually trapped Karunaratne lbw on a delivery that skidded straight into the batsman’s pads.

The tourist started the day on 298-5 with Smith, who scored his first Test hundred in 18 months on day one, resuming on 109.

Jayasuriya, who took three wickets on the opening day, set a trap for overnight batsman Alex Carey, who miscued a reverse sweep to be caught at backward point for 28.

Also Read
IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: India thrashes England by 49 runs to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series

The left-arm spinner soon got Starc out for one to become the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to take five wickets in an innings on Test debut.

Jayasuriya was one of the three Sri Lankan players, along with Maheesh Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis, to be awarded a first Test cap following a Covid outbreak sidelining several members of the squad.

There were barely any spectators at Galle for the second day’s play, with the host country embroiled in public unrest arising from its painful economic crisis.

The morning session saw hundreds of protesters looking down on the Galle fort to demand the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President -- who fled his home on Saturday shortly before a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days during last week’s first Test.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

India vs England Day 4 5th Test Review: Short-ball blues, Bairstow's purple patch

India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Review: Pujara goes old school, Bairstow plays Bazball

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows

Follows