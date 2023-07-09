MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers final

SL vs NED Final: Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier summit clash on Sunday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 09:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualifed for the ICC World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.
Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualifed for the ICC World Cup in India, which begins on October 5. | Photo Credit: ICC TWITTER
infoIcon

Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualifed for the ICC World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Netherlands and Sri Lanka will be held at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Both teams have qualifed for the ICC World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

While Sri Lanka finished first on the Super Six points table, winning all five of its matches, Netherlands was placed second after winning three of its five games.

When will SL vs NED ODI World Cup Qualifier final be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be held on Sunday, July 9.

What time will SL vs NED ODI World Cup Qualifier final start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch SL vs NED ODI World Cup Qualifier final live?

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where will SL vs NED ODI World Cup Qualifier final be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be held at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara.
NETHERLANDS
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes.

