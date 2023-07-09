MagazineBuy Print

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier Final: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Predicted Playing XI, Full Squads

SL vs NED Final: Here are all the fantasy cricket predictions and predicted playing XIs ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 summit clash between Sri Lanka and Netherlands on Sunday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 09:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dasun Shanaka (left) of Sri Lanka and Scott Edwards of Netherlands.
FILE PHOTO: Dasun Shanaka (left) of Sri Lanka and Scott Edwards of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP/AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dasun Shanaka (left) of Sri Lanka and Scott Edwards of Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP/AP

Sri Lanka and Netherlands will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Both teams have already qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the match will be a mere formality.

Sri Lanka won all its five games in the Super Six stage of the tournament while the Dutch managed to win three of its five matches. Regardless of the result of the match, Netherlands will finish as Qualifier 1 and Sri Lanka as Qualifier 2.

SL VS NED PREDICTED XI
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana.
NETHERLANDS
Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Berresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd.

Netherlands will have its task cut out against a mighty Sri Lanka bowling unit, which has conceded more than 200 runs only once in seven matches in this tournament. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps in six innings while opener Pathum Nissanka is the second highest run-getter, with 394 runs in seven games.

SL VS NED DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Vikramjit Singh
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Dhananjaya de Silva
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Team Composition: SL 7: 4 NED Credits Left: 7.0
THE SQUADS
SRI LANKA
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara.
NETHERLANDS
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes.

When and where to watch SL vs NED final?

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

