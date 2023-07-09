SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier Final: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Predicted Playing XI, Full Squads

Sri Lanka and Netherlands will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Both teams have already qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 and the match will be a mere formality.
Sri Lanka won all its five games in the Super Six stage of the tournament while the Dutch managed to win three of its five matches. Regardless of the result of the match, Netherlands will finish as Qualifier 1 and Sri Lanka as Qualifier 2.
Netherlands will have its task cut out against a mighty Sri Lanka bowling unit, which has conceded more than 200 runs only once in seven matches in this tournament. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps in six innings while opener Pathum Nissanka is the second highest run-getter, with 394 runs in seven games.
When and where to watch SL vs NED final?
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
