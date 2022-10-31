Cricket

Snehasish Ganguly assumes CAB presidency at AGM

Naresh Ojha and Prabir Chakraborty also took charge as the secretary and treasurer along with other office-bearers, who were elected unopposed.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 31 October, 2022 20:35 IST
KOLKATA 31 October, 2022 20:35 IST
FILE Photo: Newly elected CAB president Snehasish Ganguly at the 91st Annual General Meeting of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), in Kolkata, October 31, 2022. 

FILE Photo: Newly elected CAB president Snehasish Ganguly at the 91st Annual General Meeting of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), in Kolkata, October 31, 2022.  | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Naresh Ojha and Prabir Chakraborty also took charge as the secretary and treasurer along with other office-bearers, who were elected unopposed.

Snehasish Ganguly formally took over as the new president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the annual general meeting of the state body here on Monday.

Naresh Ojha and Prabir Chakraborty also took charge as the secretary and treasurer along with other office-bearers, who were elected unopposed.

Also Read
World of cricket: Roger Binny replaces Ganguly as BCCI president; Harmanpreet ruled out of WBBL

Mintu Das, Mahadeb Chakraborty, Dipak Kumar Singh, Mahesh Tekriwal, Niraj Kajaria, Srinjoy Bose, Kanchan Banerjee, Susanta Banerjee, Alif Parvej, Ardhendu Kumar Ghosh and Sudarshan Biswas were elected the apex council members.

The general body approved several proposals, including the one to continue the renovation work and upgradation of facilities at the Eden Gardens ahead of next year’s World Cup in India.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us