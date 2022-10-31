Snehasish Ganguly assumes CAB presidency at AGM

Snehasish Ganguly formally took over as the new president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) at the annual general meeting of the state body here on Monday.

Naresh Ojha and Prabir Chakraborty also took charge as the secretary and treasurer along with other office-bearers, who were elected unopposed.

Mintu Das, Mahadeb Chakraborty, Dipak Kumar Singh, Mahesh Tekriwal, Niraj Kajaria, Srinjoy Bose, Kanchan Banerjee, Susanta Banerjee, Alif Parvej, Ardhendu Kumar Ghosh and Sudarshan Biswas were elected the apex council members.

The general body approved several proposals, including the one to continue the renovation work and upgradation of facilities at the Eden Gardens ahead of next year’s World Cup in India.