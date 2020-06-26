Cricket Cricket Somerset cancels Corey Anderson’s T20 Blast contract New Zealand all-rounder had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarterfinal for the Taunton-based club. PTI London 26 June, 2020 19:23 IST Corey Anderson has featured in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for New Zealand. - Getty Images PTI London 26 June, 2020 19:23 IST Somerset has cancelled New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson’s contract for this year’s T20 Blast by mutual consent, the English county side announced on Friday.Anderson, who has featured in 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the Black Caps, had signed for all 14 group-stage matches, plus a potential quarterfinal for the Taunton-based club.Somerset’s Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: “The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented.“I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision. It’s obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however this decision provides Corey and the Club with clarity in a time of uncertainty.”Domestic cricket in England has been delayed until August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos