Cricket Cricket Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests COVID-19 positive Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav's brother, CAB joint secretary and a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata. PTI Kolkata 16 July, 2020 01:11 IST BCCI president Sourav Ganguly went into home quarantine on Wednesday. - PTI PTI Kolkata 16 July, 2020 01:11 IST BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata after his coronavirus report came positive."He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI."The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI President added.READ | Babar Azam gives batting tips to 8-year-old fan Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable."My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos