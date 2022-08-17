South Africa CSA T20 League 2023: Teams, squads, venues, dates, player signings, auction rules

The South Africa T20 League, formed by Cricket South Africa (CSA), is a six-team tournament that is scheduled to be played in 2023.

A host of international and local T20 stars will be in action as South Africa bids to launch its own global T20 league. Cricket South Africa president and former captain Graeme Smith has been named as the League Commissioner.

Ahead of the inaugural season, here is everything you need to know about the South Africa T20 League:

Which are the six teams and who are the owners of the South Africa T20 League franchises?

The six teams that will feature in the inaugural South Africa T20 League are all owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.

⦿ Team: MI Cape Town; City - Cape Town, Western Cape; Stadium - Newlands Cricket Ground; Owner: Reliance Industries Limited (IPL - Mumbai Indians)

What is the player signing (auction/draft) system of the CSA T20 League 2023?

While the CSA T20 League is expected to clash with another marquee T20 league in the UAE in January-February 2023, the CSA has already received the backing of several international T20 stars.

As per a Cricket South Africa statement on August 11, 2022: “Over 30 marquee international players have already been signed by the League, with the numbers set to increase as players enter the auction taking place in the next few weeks. This is in addition to all contracted Proteas and domestic players who have committed to the League.”

The squad and player signing system is as follows:

⦿ All six franchises can sign upto a maximum of 17 players in the squad.

Which players have been bought as pre-auction signings in CSA T20 League?

⦿ MI Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis

When will the CSA T20 League 2023 start?

While a formal announcement on the dates is expected soon, League commissioner Smith has confirmed that a January-February 2023 window has been marked for the launch.