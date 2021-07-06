South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala ruled out of Ireland tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the upcoming tour to Ireland after suffering an injury to his left ankle. "The projected recovery time is three to four weeks. Beuran Hendricks has been retained from the West Indies tour," CSA said in an official statement.

The team has arrived safely in Dublin for their first ever full white-ball tour of the country, which runs from July 11 to July 24. It comprises three ODIs and three T20 International matches in Dublin and Belfast respectively.

#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE



Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the tour to Ireland after sustaining an ankle injury.



Beuran Hendricks has been retained from the West Indies tour. #IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/Xy6pb8mW5T — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 6, 2021

South Africa recently defeated West Indies 3-2 in the five-match T20I series after Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram played quality knocks in the series decider. Before the T20I series, South Africa had defeated the hosts in the two-match Test series as well.