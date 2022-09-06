Cricket

South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Bavuma leads, Stubbs in 15-man team, van der Dussen out

South Africa squad, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma will lead the 15-man squad which also includes Tristan Stubbs while batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 14:45 IST
Tristan Stubbs was included in the 15-member South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday with a broken finger.

Van der Dussen was left out of the squad for the tournament in Australia starting next month after failing to recover from a fractured left index finger he sustained during the second test against England.

Regular limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma is fit again after a left elbow injury and will lead the side in Australia.

South Africa also selected batsman Rilee Rossouw, allrounder Wayne Parnell and 22-year-old newcomer Tristan Stubbs in its 15-man squad.

Allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo missed out and is one of three squad reserves.

Regulars Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are all in the squad.

The T20 World Cup starts on Oct. 16 and South Africa is in a group with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and two other teams still to be decided.

Before that, the Proteas play a series-deciding final test against England starting on Thursday and then a T20 and ODI series in India.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

