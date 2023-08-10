MagazineBuy Print

Australia’s Johnson grabs 3-1 in stunning Hundred debut

After the Invincibles racked up 186-5, Johnson did not concede any run in his first five balls and gave away only a single to England white-ball captain Jos Buttler in his second set of five.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 10:25 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spencer Johnson of Oval Invincibles Men celebrates the wicket of Tom Hartley of Manchester Originals Men during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Manchester Originals Men at The Kia Oval on August 09, 2023 in London, England.
Spencer Johnson of Oval Invincibles Men celebrates the wicket of Tom Hartley of Manchester Originals Men during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Manchester Originals Men at The Kia Oval on August 09, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Spencer Johnson of Oval Invincibles Men celebrates the wicket of Tom Hartley of Manchester Originals Men during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Manchester Originals Men at The Kia Oval on August 09, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Oval Invincibles fast bowler Spencer Johnson produced the most economical 20-ball effort in The Hundred on Wednesday, claiming three wickets for just one run in his stunning debut in the tournament.

Two days after being picked in the Australia squad for the T20 International series in South Africa later this month, the 27-year-old justified his selection firing 19 dot balls from a maximum of 20 deliveries as his team trumped Manchester Originals by 94 runs.

After the Invincibles racked up 186-5, Johnson did not concede any run in his first five balls and gave away only a single to England white-ball captain Jos Buttler in his second set of five.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 revised schedule: India vs Pakistan shifted to October 14; eight other matches rescheduled

The left-arm quick returned to bowl 10 straight deliveries during which he mowed down the Manchester lower order, taking three wickets including two bowled.

“I’m speechless, not really sure what’s going on,” Johnson, who played the final of the Global T20 Canada on Sunday, said afterwards.

“I’m pinching myself...I’ve had a bit of a tough run with injury but I’m 27 now and come out the other side. I’m just really enjoying my cricket and lucky to be here.”

Oval captain Sam Billings admired Johnson’s ability to swing the bowl at a high pace.

“To provide a performance like that against Jos Buttler and Phil Salt as well, two of the best players in the world at the moment, I can’t really put into words how special that bowling performance is,” Billings said.

