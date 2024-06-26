MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka consultant coach Mahela Jayawardene resigns

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down from his position as consultant coach of Sri Lanka with immediate effect, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 22:20 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene.
FILE PHOTO: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene. | Photo Credit: AP

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down from his position as consultant coach of Sri Lanka with immediate effect, the country’s cricket board (SLC) said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Sri Lanka’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Jayawardena, during his tenure, helped implement significant changes to the structure of the national team ecosystem and the High-Performance Centre,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

“Sri Lanka Cricket takes this opportunity to wish Mahela all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for the services he rendered during his tenure,” they further added.

The 47-year-old had taken up the position in 2022 for a year which was extended by another year.

Sri Lanka had a forgettable outing at the T20 World Cup, having failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

