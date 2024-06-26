MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: Head replaces Suryakumar as top batter, Hardik Pandya third in all-rounders’ list

Head scored 255 runs with two half centuries, including a 76 against India at the T20 World Cup to move two points clear of Suryakumar Yadav (842 points) who dropped a spot to second.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 16:09 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Travis Head plays a shot against India during Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Travis Head plays a shot against India during Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Travis Head plays a shot against India during Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Australia opener Travis head on Wednesday toppled India’s Suryakumar Yadav as the number one batter in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Suryakumar was holding the number one spot since December 2023 but Head’s splendid run at the T20 World Cup 2024 catapulted him to the top despite his team getting knocked out in Super Eight.

Head scored 255 runs with two half centuries, including a 76 against India. The Australian is two points ahead of Suryakumar (842 points) who dropped a spot to second. However, he has a chance to reclaim the numero uno position as India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup is still alive.

England’s Phil Salt and the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan round up the top 5 batters.

West Indies’ Johnson Charles is the only new arrival into the top 10, up by four spots, with Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz sitting a place lower after climbing five spots.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah jumped a whopping 44 places to zoom to 24th spot while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also climbed 20 places to be just outside the top-10 at 11th.

Spin all-rounder Axar Patel, who has moved up to eighth, remains the top-ranked Indian bowler.

England’s Adil Rashid remains on top of the bowling rankings, but Rashid Khan is up to second after his T20 World Cup heroics, with Josh Hazlewood moving up three places into fourth, behind Hasaranga.

Marcus Stoinis has been knocked off the top spot in the all-rounders’ rankings after his short stay as No. 1. He is down to fourth, with India’s Hardik Pandya up to third, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan in second, and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga back to top spot.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Travis Head /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Phil Salt /

Babar Azam /

Mohammad Rizwan /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Axar Patel /

Adil Rashid /

Rashid Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sinner comes in hot to Wimbledon with grasscourt title and top ranking
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Players are used to playing with red ball, thanks to Inter-zonal tournament, says Muzumdar
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan recalibrates to deliver medal after unexpected quota
    PTI
  4. SA vs AFG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: Head replaces Suryakumar as top batter, Hardik Pandya third in all-rounders’ list
    PTI
  2. Hanuma Vihari to rejoin Andhra cricket after meeting with state’s ruling party officials
    Team Sportstar
  3. Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of DLS method, dies at 84
    AFP
  4. Sai Sudharsan returns to Surrey for County Championship
    PTI
  5. Mandhana, Harmanpreet in top-10 of ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sinner comes in hot to Wimbledon with grasscourt title and top ranking
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Players are used to playing with red ball, thanks to Inter-zonal tournament, says Muzumdar
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan recalibrates to deliver medal after unexpected quota
    PTI
  4. SA vs AFG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment