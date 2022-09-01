Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Streaming Info Asia Cup 2022: SL beats BAN by 2 wickets, qualifies for Super 4 stage

Asia Cup 2022 SL vs BAN: Here is everything you need to know as Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

01 September, 2022 09:26 IST
Sri Lanka and second placed Banglaldesh, both coming from a loss against group topper Afghanistan, will fight for a place in the super 4 in their Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Dubai international stadium.

The Lankans, in their tournament opener, suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat in the hands of Afghanistan while Bangladesh also lost to the Afghans by seven wickets in their first game.

ASIA CUP 2022 POINTS TABLE

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app.

SQUADS
SRI LANKA: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhanushaka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Banuka Rajapaksha, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffery Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanindu Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.
BANGLADESH: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim

