Cricket

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs.

PTI
COLOMBO 05 July, 2020 10:39 IST

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis   -  Getty Images

PTI
COLOMBO 05 July, 2020 10:39 IST

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said.

Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.

He is to be produced before a magistrate later today, police said.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka’s international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related