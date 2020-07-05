Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. PTI COLOMBO 05 July, 2020 10:39 IST Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis - Getty Images PTI COLOMBO 05 July, 2020 10:39 IST Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said.Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.He is to be produced before a magistrate later today, police said.The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.Sri Lanka’s international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos