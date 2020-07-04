Cricket Cricket Rajasthan Cricket Association plans for 75,000-seater stadium Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said. PTI Kolkata 04 July, 2020 21:24 IST Currently, Sawai Mansingh Stadium is the home ground of Rajasthan Cricket Association. - R.V. Moorthy PTI Kolkata 04 July, 2020 21:24 IST Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday.When completed, it will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world after re-constructed Motera (1.10 lakh) and the MCG (just over 100,000).It is learnt that a new stadium is brainchild of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot, son of current Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.READ: Guwahati to host two Rajasthan Royals matches“The stadium will come up near Chomp village, which is 25 kms from Jaipur,” Sharma said.“The stadium will have facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for nearly 4,000 vehicles. It will also have two practice grounds, which can be used for Ranji Trophy matches,” Sharma said.Besides, there will be two restaurants for spectators, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.The RCA plans to start the work for the stadium with in four months but the cricket fans are praying that this time the grand stadium should become reality. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos