Stuart Broad fined 15% of match fee for ICC Code of Conduct breach

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester.

Broad was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

READ| Dan Lawrence exits bio-secure bubble after family bereavement

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings on Saturday, when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Besides, Broad has also been handed one demerit point. His third offence in a 24-month period took his cumulative demerit points to three.

Broad has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.