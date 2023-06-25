Sunil Gavaskar on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: Administrators could demand World Cup be held in India

India’s limited-overs cricket received a shot in the arm when the team, dubbed ‘Kapil’s Devils’, marched to a sensational World Cup triumph at Lord’s in 1983. It set off a belief among the other teams that they, too, can dream of winning cricket’s showpiece event.

Sunil Gavaskar, member of the 1983 squad, looks back at the memorable World Cup campaign.

What are some standout memories from that 1983 campaign?

There are several moments apart from Kapil Dev’s epic 175 [against Zimbabwe]: that Viv Richards catch [by Kapil] in the final and him lifting the trophy are etched in memory even after 40 years. Yashpal (Sharma) swivelling and hitting Bob Willis for a six, Mohinder (Amarnath) stepping down the pitch and lofting a ramrod straight six against England, Kris Srikkanth’s square drive off Andy Roberts in the final, Ballu’s (Balwinder Sandhu) magic ball to Gordon Greenidge, and Syed Kirmani’s catch to dismiss Faoud Bacchus are among the many in that unforgettable campaign.

Looking back what do you reckon was the biggest impact of the 1983 win, especially off the field?

The biggest impact was on the administrators, who could now assert themselves and demand the World Cup in India.

How important was that 34-run win against the West Indies in the league stage?

The win in the opening league game against the defending champ just reinforced the belief that we could do really well in this event.

How did you train to face the express quicks, especially the West Indies pacers?

I prepped and then faced them with my eyes closed in prayer! (laughs)