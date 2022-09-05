What message was Virat Kohli expecting? Encouragement? - Sunil Gavaskar asks

Virat Kohli should name the player he was expecting a call from after quitting Test captaincy and also specify the kind of message he was waiting for, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said on Monday.

Kohli, who top scored with 60 in India's five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in an Asia Cup match on Sunday, said that barring former skipper MS Dhoni, none of the former players called him.

"One thing I can tell you is when I gave up Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person who I've played with before -- MS Dhoni," Kohli said after the match.

"A lot of people have my number and a lot of people give suggestions on TV, but among people who have my number, I didn't get a message from anyone else," he had said.

When Gavaskar was asked about Virat's grievance, he was very categorical.

"It's very difficult to say as to whom Virat is referring to? If he would have taken any names, you can then go and ask that person, if you have contacted him or not. What I have heard is that he is talking about only MSD having called him after leaving Test captaincy," Gavaskar told "Sports Tak".

"If he is talking about former players, who have played with him, we know who all from that lot come on TV. He should name the player he is referring to. Ask them Kya Bhai aapne koi Message nahi kiya (Bro, you didn't message me?)".

But Gavaskar's sharp wit and sarcasm was evident from what he said next about what exactly was Kohli expecting.

"What message did he want?" he questioned. "Encouragement? But then he is done with captaincy, so why would he need encouragement? That chapter (captaincy) is already closed," Gavaskar said.

He felt rather when one leaves captaincy, the best part is about being able to focus solely on one's game.

Virat Kohli spoke about his return to form and those who backed him through his lows. Kohli continues to emphasise on mental health

"Now you are playing only as a cricketer. So focus on that role because when you are the captain, you think about and worry about your mates. Once captaincy is over, it's time to focus on your own game," the legendary opener said.

He didn't forget to mention that when he quit captaincy in 1985 after winning the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia, there were no special messages or calls for him.

"Now I left captaincy in 1985 after (B&H) World Championship of Cricket. That night we celebrated, hugged each other but beyond that what else do you expect ?" Why bother about trolls.

Gavaskar on Arshdeep

Gavaskar was also vocal on faceless trolls being given too much importance in Arshdeep Singh's case.

Arshdeep missed an easy catch of Asif Ali during the dying moments of the game and was mercilessly trolled with his wikipedia page being vandalised.

"No former cricketer has criticised Arshdeep. Who are these people who are critical of Arshdeep? Why do we need to give credence to them? How many of them can catch the ball that flies into the stands? Rarely anyone. So how does their comments matter," he was sharp in his response.