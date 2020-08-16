Suresh Raina pens heartfelt letter post retirement, thanks Dhoni

India's 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina announced his international retirement. Raina, left-hander had confirmed on Saturday through social media, which came minutes after his India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement.

"With a lot of mixed feelings, I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement. From a very young age, I as a small boy had literally lived cricket on every gali and nukkad of my small town before making it to the Indian team. All I have known is cricket, all I have done is cricket and it runs through my veins," Raina, 33, said in an official statement.

Raina, who made his international debut in 2005 as a teenager, played 226 One-Day Internationals, 18 Tests and 78 Twenty 20 Internationals for India.

"It's been an incredible and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs. This journey could not have been possible without the unflinching support and sacrifices of my parents, my loving wife Priyanka, my children Gracia and Rio, my brothers, my sister and all members of my family. This is all you," he said.

Raina also thanked his former captains including Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni under whom he won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Suresh Raina: A bold Indian force

"My boys in BLUE, nothing would have been possible without the support of the wonderful India Team in blue. I had the pleasure of playing with the best of the very best and all of them played for Team India. I feel lucky to have played under captaincy of some of the best minds in the game Rahul (Dravid) Bhai, Anil (Kumble) Bhai, Sachin (Tendulkar) Paaji, Chiku (Virat Kohli ) and especially with @mahi7781 for guiding me as a friend and mentor," Raina said.

"Thank you @bcci and @upca for all the support and making the dreams of a boy from UP wanting to play for Team India come true," the Ghaziabad native added.

Raina, who last appeared for the Men in Blue in the ODI against England in 2018, expressed his gratitude for the fans for supporting him throughout his 13-year long international career.

"And lastly my fans, I am what I am because of the love and adulation that you have showered upon me thru the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everyone who supported me in playing International Cricket at the highest level. I'll always be filled with nothing but gratitude," he said.