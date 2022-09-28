Suryakumar rises to No. 2 in T20I batting rankings; Rizwan retains top spot

India's Suryakumar Yadav has gained a spot in the T20I batting rankings, moving up to No.2 after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. His knock helped India chase down the target of 187 and win the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has regained his top spot in the batting charts after notching up up scores of 88*, 8 and 88 in the second, third and fourth T20Is against England.

His performances helped Pakistan win the second and the fourth T20Is, with the series level at 2-2 heading into Wednesday's fifth match.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No.3 in the batting charts.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch also moves up one place to No.5 after his knock of 31 in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.

Axar makes gains

Among the bowlers, Axar Patel emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series against Australia and his showings of 2/13 and 3/33 in the final two matches has raised his ranking by 15 places, to No.18.

Spinner Adam Zampa (down to No.6) and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (down to No.10), have both lost a position each after subpar showing in the series between India and Australia.

Hardik in top four

In the all-rounders’ charts, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is the new No.1, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan. Hardik Pandya has also broken into the top four, after his impressive showings in the series against Australia. Pandya notched up scores of nine and 25* in the last two T20Is against Australia, while also chipping in with some handy overs. He is now joint on the fourth spot along with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.