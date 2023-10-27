MagazineBuy Print

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Pre-quarters and Quarterfinal fixtures; Match info, schedule and timings

SMAT 2023: Here is the schedule of the playoff stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 domestic T20 competition.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 22:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stages of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament came to a close on Friday, October 27.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stages of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament came to a close on Friday, October 27. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The group stages of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament came to a close on Friday, October 27. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The group stages of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament came to a close on Friday, October 27 with ten teams qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.

Five teams who topped their respective groups -- including Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala and Vidarbha-- qualified automatically to the quarterfinals of the competition. The highest second placed team, Baroda, also qualified directly to the quarters.

RELATED: Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Points Table

The other four second-placed teams face each other in the pre-quarterfinals to be held on October 31. All playoff matches will be held across two stadiums in Mohali.

Here is the schedule of the playoff stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 domestic T20 competition:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 - Playoff fixtures
Tuesday - October 31, 2023
Pre-Quarterfinal 1: Uttar Pradesh v Gujarat - 11 AM IST
Pre-Quarterfinal 2: Assam v Bengal - 4:30 PM IST
Thursday - November 2, 2023
Quarterfinal 1: Punjab v TBD - 11 AM IST
Quarterfinal 2: Kerala v TBD - 4:30 PM IST
Quarterfinal 3: Mumbai v Baroda - 9 AM IST
Quarterfinal 4: Delhi v Vidarbha - 1:30 PM IST
Saturday - November 4, 2023
Semifinal 1 : TBD v TBD - 11 AM IST
Semifinal 2 : TBD v TBD - 4:30 PM IST
Monday - November 6, 2023
Final: TBD v TBD - 4:30 PM IST

