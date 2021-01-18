Cricket Cricket Baroda beats Gujarat by 12 runs, enters knockout stage unbeaten Baroda heads into the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockout stage with five straight victories in Elite Group C, including the win over Gujarat on Monday. PTI 18 January, 2021 18:00 IST Vishnu Solanki's unbeaten 59 guided Baroda to a 12-run win over Gujarat in an Elite Group C match of SMAT 2021 (File Photo). - Prashant Nakwe PTI 18 January, 2021 18:00 IST Unbeaten Baroda qualified for the knockout stage of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as it finished on top of Elite Group C following a 12-run win over Gujarat in Vadodara on Monday.Baroda had come into the final Group C match after winning its first four games.Put into bat at the F. B. Colony ground, Baroda rode on an unbeaten 59 by Vishnu Solanki and a whirlwind 17-ball 34 by Abhimanyusingh Rajput to post a competitive total of 176 for four, and then restricted Gujarat to 164/9 to eke out a win. READ | Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, bowlers shine as Jharkhand wins Super Over thriller Baroda openers, skipper Kedar Devdhar (26) and Smit Patel (34), could not convert their starts into big scores as Gujarat bowlers, led by captain and left-arm bowler Axar Patel (2/13), kept making inroads. It was Solanki who took the onus on himself and played a sensible knock.Solanki, who hammered eight fours and a lone six, finally found an able ally in Rajput, who hit three fours and two sixes, as the duo forged a valuable 50-run stand for the fourth wicket.Gujarat could not capitalise on the decent start given by its openers Dhruv Raval (41) and Priyesh Patel (17) as the pair added 60 runs for the first-wicket.Skipper Patel (36), who came one-down, number five Chirag Gandhi (25) and number six Ripal Patel (29) raised the hopes of a win, but in the end it was the Baroda bowlers who had the last laugh.After Ripal was dismissed, it was all over for Gujarat. For Baroda, left-arm spinner Ninad Rathwa (3/4) was the pick of the bowler,s and was ably supported by another slow-left arm bowler Bhargav Bhatt (2/28). BRIEF SCORES At F. B. Colony Ground: Baroda 176/4 (Vishnu Solanki 59*, Abhimanyusingh Rajput 34; Axar Patel 2/13, Roosh Kalaria 1/35) beat Gujarat 164/9 (Dhruv Raval 41, Axar Patel 36; Ninad Rathwa 3/4, Bhargav Bhatt 2/28) by 12 runs.At Motibaug ground: Maharashtra 117/9 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 33, Azim Kazi 17; Rishi Dhawan 3/22, Pankaj Jaiswal 2/18) lost to Himachal Pradesh 121/6 (Rishi Dhawan 61*, Ayush Jamwal 27*; Azim Kazi 2/10, Pradeep Dadhe 2/24) by four wickets.At Reliance ground: Uttarakhand 167/8 (Jay Bista 92, Kunal Chandela 25; Sourabh Majumdar 3/35) and 3/0 lost to Chhattisgarh 167/9 (Vishal Singh 37, Ajay Mandal 29; A Madhwal 2/17) and 15/1 – via Super Over. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos