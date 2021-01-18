Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, bowlers shine as Jharkhand wins Super Over thriller

Jharkhand beat Hyderabad in a Super Over thriller in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Hyderabad scored 139 for eight, while Jharkhand made 139 for nine. In the Super Over, Jharkhand got 23 for no loss and restricted Hyderabad to 14 for one to finish with three wins. Hyderabad has managed just one victory.

Jharkhand, opting to field, made early inroads. Vivek Tiwari scalped Pragnay Reddy, who was lbw, and Tilak Varma, who was caught at third man, in the second over.

B.Sandeep (37, 34b, 4x4) and Tanmay Agarwal (13) added 30 runs before the latter was removed by Bal Krishna.

Sandeep played some attractive shots, primarily on the off-side, as he forged a 28-run partnership with Himalay Agarwal (26, 28b, 1x4, 1x6). Sandeep fell playing a reverse sweep off Utkarsh Singh to point.

Himalay and B.Rahul (26, 20b, 1x4, 1x6) gathered 41 runs. Left-arm seamer Vikash Singh returned to dismiss both in the 18th over when Hyderabad looked to score quickly.

Ravi Teja (12, 7b, 1x6) and C.V. Milind (16, 5b, 2x4, 1x6) flexed their muscles as Hyderabad collected 30 runs in the last 10 deliveries.

Flying start

Openers Ishan Kishan (27, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Utkarsh (29, 26b, 4x4) provided a fine start to Jharkhand's chase. Ishan chose the legside, while Utkarsh played straight to score briskly.

Ravi broke the 43-run stand as Ishan hit one to mid-on in the sixth over. Ajay Dev Goud claimed Utkarsh and Virat Singh in the 11th over and Kumar Suraj in the 13th to put Jharkhand under pressure. Rakshan Reddy dismissed Saurabh Tiwary (9) and Ravi sent back Kaushal Singh (24, 19b, 2x4, 1x6) to make the chase tougher.

Anukul Roy’s cameo (28 n.o., 13b, 3x6) helped Jharkhand tie the scores.