Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy? BCCI to decide soon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take a call on whether it will be possible to host Ranji Trophy in the next few days. In the apex council meeting on Sunday, it was discussed that the Board could host only one tournament and some members suggested that it would be advisable to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while others opted for Ranji Trophy.

It has been decided that the Board will interact with all the stakeholders and take a call soon. Whichever tournament happens, it will be played in a bio-bubble. "We have to take a call on whether it is feasible to host the Ranji Trophy. Some member units are keen on hosting the Vijay Hazare Trophy as it is less time consuming and in these trying times, could be ideal," a BCCI official told Sportstar.

Women's tournaments

Efforts are on to start the season for the women’s senior team. If all goes well, the women's team will start its campaign from last week of February or early March and the Board is planning to invite either South Africa or Sri Lanka for a series. The details are being chalked out, and it is believed that the Board is in conversation with various overseas Boards to ensure that there are more tours.

As far as the men's team is concerned, it will play New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup - scheduled in November. The Future Tours Programme will be discussed later.

SOPs for England series

As far as the England series is concerned, the teams will be under strict bio-bubble and a SOP will be issued soon. The fans are unlikely to be allowed, while questions remain on whether media will be allowed.

The NCA matters

The coaches will be hired at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru soon. Last season, contracts were not renewed for 11 coaches - including Ramesh Powar, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sitanshu Kotak - and now, the Board plans to start the hiring process soon to get things back on track.

The BCCI is willing to forego a part of the annual revenue it receives from the ICC to compensate the international board if it fails to receive a tax exemption from the Indian government for the 2021 World Cup. There were no discussions on the IPL.