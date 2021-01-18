Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Jharkhand takes on Hyderabad at Kolkata, toss at 11:45, playing XI out soon

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in six cities across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES|TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

Squads:

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vivekanand Tiwari, Monu Kumar, Bal Krishna, Satya Setu, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Sonu Singh, Kaushal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Anand Singh, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron

Hyderabad Squad: Pragnay Reddy(w), Tanmay Agarwal(c), Tilak Varma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Hitesh Yadav, CTL Rakshan, Prateek Reddy, Yudhvir Singh, Mickil Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Kolla Sumanth

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Odisha vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Baroda, Elite C Group, TBD, TBD

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.