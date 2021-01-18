Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Jharkhand takes on Hyderabad at Kolkata, toss at 11:45, playing XI out soon

Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Jharkhand among the teams in action.

Last Updated: 18 January, 2021 11:11 IST

Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand will take on Hyderabad.   -  TWITTER

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in six cities across India.

ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES|TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGED

Squads:

Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vivekanand Tiwari, Monu Kumar, Bal Krishna, Satya Setu, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Sonu Singh, Kaushal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Anand Singh, Rahul Shukla, Varun Aaron

Hyderabad Squad: Pragnay Reddy(w), Tanmay Agarwal(c), Tilak Varma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Hitesh Yadav, CTL Rakshan, Prateek Reddy, Yudhvir Singh, Mickil Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Kolla Sumanth

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's Matches

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur
Punjab vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur
Jammu and Kashmir vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur
Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Odisha vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata
Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, Vadodara
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
Gujarat vs Baroda, Elite C Group, TBD, TBD

 

Where to watch?

All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.