Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Live Score: Jharkhand takes on Hyderabad at Kolkata, toss at 11:45, playing XI out soon Get the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live score, updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season with Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Jharkhand among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 January, 2021 11:11 IST Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand will take on Hyderabad. - TWITTER Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches being played in six cities across India.ONLY 5 OVER UPDATES|TELEVISED GAMES TO BE BLOGGEDSquads:Jharkhand Squad: Ishan Kishan(w/c), Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vivekanand Tiwari, Monu Kumar, Bal Krishna, Satya Setu, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Sonu Singh, Kaushal Singh, Ashish Kumar, Anand Singh, Rahul Shukla, Varun AaronHyderabad Squad: Pragnay Reddy(w), Tanmay Agarwal(c), Tilak Varma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Hitesh Yadav, CTL Rakshan, Prateek Reddy, Yudhvir Singh, Mickil Jaiswal, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Kolla Sumanth Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Today's MatchesUttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, AlurPunjab vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, AlurJammu and Kashmir vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJharkhand vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, KolkataOdisha vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, KolkataTamil Nadu vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, KolkataHimachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Motibaug Cricket Stadium, VadodaraChhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, VadodaraGujarat vs Baroda, Elite C Group, TBD, TBD READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Teams, squads, venues, TV timings Where to watch?All Group E and Group B matches happening in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively will be broadcast across Star Sports Network.