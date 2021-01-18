ISL 2020-21, CFC vs SCEB Live Football Score: Edwin starts for Chennaiyin, Pilkington returns to SC East Bengal XI

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal clash.

6:50pm: Just the one change for Chennaiyin FC as Edwin Vanspaul replaces Tajik midfielder Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev. Edwin will be making only his second start of the season.

Here's a composite read on Edwin's footballing journey, from winning the I-League title to bagging the ISL crown - In the thick of things: Edwin Vanspaul's ISL journey

6:40pm: Robbie Fowler makes three changes to the SC East Bengal starting line-up. In a major boost to the side, Anthony Pilkington is back in the XI. New signing Ajay Chhetri, who joined SC East Bengal only three days ago, is given a start right away.

IN: Anthony Pilkington, Surchandra Singh, Ajay Chhetri | OUT: Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh, Rana Gharami

Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal overcame a disastrous start to its maiden ISL season and is currently on a six-match unbeaten run. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

Chennaiyin FC XI

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal XI

Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Ankit Mukherjee, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

6:15pm: While Chennaiyin FC did score two goals in its win over Odisha FC, the side has managed only 10 goals so far - the lowest in the league. Here's an analytical piece on how Chennaiyin creates chances aplenty, but can't get the goals - Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far

6pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line-up today -

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-5-2)

Debjit Majumder; Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann; Milan Singh, Narayan Das; Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma

5:45pm: Match preview -

Chennaiyin FC pushes for top-four berth in match against SC East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC has the opportunity to make the top-four when it takes on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Monday.

In the absence of talismanic midfielder and skipper Rafael Crivellaro, sixth-placed Chennaiyin is seeking to put together positive results to make its way up the table. In the three matches since the Brazilian's season-ending injury, Chennaiyin has lost once before taking four points from their back-to-back matches against Odisha FC.

Striker Ismael Goncalves made his first start in over a month and scored twice in the 2-1 win over Odisha on Wednesday to ease Chennaiyin’s struggles in front of goal.



Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo wants his team to add discipline in defence in the second half of the season.

The Romanian said, "I think we have to sometimes be more compact. We talk about the chances that we don't score but in this [Odisha] game we scored two but I must also be honest that the opponent also had some good opportunities. We need a little more attention in midfield and defence. Generally, I'm satisfied with the performance of the team."

Set-pieces could prove to be a major talking point in the contest. East Bengal has scored five goals from dead-ball situations, while Chennaiyin has conceded six set-piece goals. In the last meeting between the two sides, East Bengal struck two goals from corners in a 2-2 draw.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



The Red and Golds pulled off a last-gasp draw in their last game against Kerala Blasters on Friday to maintain a six-match unbeaten run. The match against Chennaiyin will be their fifth game in 16 days.

SCEB head coach Robbie Fowler said, “As regards the fixture congestion, I think we've been unfortunate. We've played a lot more games in succession as compared to other teams. Having said that, we are a momentum team. We will try to embrace the situation and play to win points in every match.”

--

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table